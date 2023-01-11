South Suburban Parks and Rec offers free January fitness classes

Photo by South Suburban Parks and Rec

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Those looking to kick their New Year’s resolutions into gear are invited to take free fitness classes with South Suburban Parks and Recreation.

The free classes include many options, from yoga to high-intensity interval training. The free sessions are offered between Jan. 17 and Jan. 21 at the Buck, Goodson, and Lone Tree recreation centers.

Guests can collect stamps on a passport from instructors after each class; those who take at least two out of three types are eligible to win prizes.

Registration is not required to participate, and guests are welcome to drop in for any of the classes.