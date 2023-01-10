Dolly Parton program gives DougCo kids free books every month

Photo by Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) In partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Douglas County kids are eligible for free books every month.

Douglas County Libraries recognize that reading to children early and often builds strong foundations in literacy, encourages a love of reading, and increases the potential for learning success in school.

Since 1995, the Imagination Library has given over one million free books in five countries.

Each month, children from birth to age 5 receive a free book sent straight to their home that they get to keep.