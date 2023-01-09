4 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from comedy shows to “The Sound of Music.”

Here are four events happening from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 to consider adding to your calendar:

Bistro Social Comedy Club Stand-up Showcase

7 p.m. Jan 14 at Bistro Social, 207 West Wolfensberger Rd. in Castle Rock

Bistro Social House plans to host comedy shows every Saturday with new headliners each week. Tickets start at $25 and include a drink. Dinner is available to order while enjoying the show.

Photo by Brandt Tobler

The Sound of Music

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showtimes Jan. 13- Feb. 4 at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker

Parker Arts presents one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Tickets start at $34 and are available to reserve here.

Photo by The PACE Center

Open mic comedy night

6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Sports Lounge off Broadway, 44 Centennial Blvd. in Highlands Ranch

Every second, third, and fourth Tuesday of the month, the Sports Lounge hosts local talent in an open mic night. Happy hour starts at 3 p.m., and open mic sign-up starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $10.

Live music with Josh Blackburn

6-9 p.m. Jan. 13 at Honnibrook Craft Meadery, 2276 Manatt Ct. in Castle Rock

Guests are invited to enjoy food truck fare and locally made craft mead while listening to live music by Josh Blackburn.

Entry is free.