DougCo officials share information about new health department

Photo by Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Tri-County Health Department dissolved in Douglas County on Dec. 31 and now DougCo officials will share plans for the new health department.

In September 2021, DougCo left Tri-County over COVID-related public health orders and measures and opted to create its own with fewer restrictions involving masks and other mitigation measures.

Tri-County still provided some public health services for Douglas County through 2022 but as of Jan. 1, Tri-County’s services officially dissolved.

In a special town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19, DougCo officials will update residents on the new health department and its services. The Douglas County Public Health Department plans to provide all required health programs and services for the same amount of local money spent with the Tri-County Health Department .

Residents can attend the Live Town Hall via phone by calling 833-380-0668, online , or in person at the Philip S. Miller Building, 100 Third St. in Castle Rock.

Those who join in person will have an opportunity to speak personally with Board of Health members, Douglas County Commissioners, and panelists after the hour-long event.