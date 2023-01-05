6 luxe homes for sale in Douglas County

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Some of the most magical mansions are for sale in Douglas County’s backyard.

While the price tags sit at over $2 million, the features are fun to marvel over. With wine cellars, swimming pools, and even a full-length soccer field, these six luxe DougCo homes have a lot to offer.

1175 Ridge Oaks Drive in Castle Rock

This five-bed, seven-bath home nestled among natural rock outcroppings comes in at $3.5 million for its floor-to-ceiling windows, heated floors, an elevator, indoor pool, sauna, and tennis court.

Photo by REColorado

144 Stone Pointe Trail in Castle Rock

At $3.8 million, this gated home features geothermal heating, four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a four-car garage, and a soccer field.

Photo by REColorado

968 Country Club Parkway in Castle Rock

$3.2 million Italian villa-esque home in Castle Rock features lush greenery, water features, a cellar, and nearly 8,000 square feet of living space, which includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Photo by REColorado

5074 S Perry Park Road in Sedalia

Nestled in Sedalia, this $3.2 million home takes on the feel of a European cottage with its exposed stone, arches, turrets, waterworks, and greenery. This home has over 9,000 square feet of living space, including four beds, seven baths, a wine cellar, and a movie theater.

Photo by REColorado

4850 Lambert Ranch Trail in Sedalia

This six-bed, six-bath, three-car garage home in Sedalia is listed for $2.8 million for its panoramic views, fireplaces, outdoor pool, and hot tub.

Photo by PPMLS

10899 Rainribbon Road in Highlands Ranch

Coming in at over $6.9 million, this 11,188-square-foot home in Highlands Ranch holds six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. This luxe home also has an outdoor hot tub and pool, a basketball court, a theater room, an elevator, a fire pit, and a six-car garage.