Douglas County 911 dispatcher assists in over-the-phone birth

Brianna Ott celebrates the birth of Baby New Year. Photo by Douglas Regional 911

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Simla, Colo.) A newborn in Simla gave his parents an exciting start to the New Year when he entered the world during a 7-minute 911 call.

At 7 a.m. on Jan. 3 during one of her first calls of the day, Douglas County Regional 911 Emergency Medical Dispatcher Brianna Ott helped assist with the speedy birth of Baby New Year.

Ott shared that this was her first time assisting a birth in her three years of work as an EMD in Douglas County.

“It was exciting getting a call where a baby was born while I was on the line, usually the fire department beats us to it,” Ott said. “I was definitely nervous, but I knew I could rely on my training and protocol.”

Ott shared that the quick 7-minute call consisted of her helping the mother breathe through the pain and working with the father to prepare for the baby’s imminent arrival.

“Mom’s contractions were quick, and pretty soon we realized it was time to start pushing,” Ott said. “Baby was born screaming, and I sat and talked with mom until fire arrived.”

Ott shared that the couple hadn’t yet picked a name for Baby New Year.

“Working in dispatch, you have a lot of calls where it’s someone's worst day of their life but this was the best day of their life, and I got to be a small part of it. This is one call I won't be forgetting,” Ott said.