Colorado law firm reimburses residents for not drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve

Photo by Lyft

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Sawaya Law Firm reimburses Colorado residents for using cabs or rideshares on New Year’s Eve. All residents must do is submit their bills online for reimbursement of up to $35.

Since 2006, The Sawaya Law Firm has offered reimbursements for choosing cabs, Uber, or Lyft during most holidays to keep Colorado roads and residents safe from drunk driving.

Residents 21 and over with a valid ID have until Jan. 14 to submit bills for reimbursement.

The Free Rideshare Ride program only covers rides one way.

Upcoming holiday weekends The Free Rideshare program covers include:

St. Patrick’s Day: March 17 – March 19

Cinco De Mayo: May 5 – May 7

Fourth of July: July 1 - July 4

The Sawaya Law Firm has yet to post Free Rideshare weekends for additional 2023 holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's Eve but plans to update its website.