Colorado law firm reimburses residents for not drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvprL_0k2OXYWv00
Photo byLyft

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Sawaya Law Firm reimburses Colorado residents for using cabs or rideshares on New Year’s Eve. All residents must do is submit their bills online for reimbursement of up to $35.

Since 2006, The Sawaya Law Firm has offered reimbursements for choosing cabs, Uber, or Lyft during most holidays to keep Colorado roads and residents safe from drunk driving.

Residents 21 and over with a valid ID have until Jan. 14 to submit bills for reimbursement.

The Free Rideshare Ride program only covers rides one way.

Upcoming holiday weekends The Free Rideshare program covers include:

  • St. Patrick’s Day: March 17 – March 19
  • Cinco De Mayo: May 5 – May 7
  • Fourth of July: July 1 - July 4

The Sawaya Law Firm has yet to post Free Rideshare weekends for additional 2023 holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's Eve but plans to update its website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new years eve reimbursement# uber# lyft# sawaya law firm# rideshare reimbursement

Comments / 3

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
827 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Douglas County, CO

Ski train helps DougCo residents skip mountain traffic

(Douglas County, Colo.)Amtrak Winter Park Express is back for the 2023 season to help skiers avoid the headache of Interstate 70 ski traffic. Anyone looking to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, or tubing can enjoy traveling stress-free. The Winter Park Express departs from Union Station in Denver and drops passengers off on the slopes of the Winter Park Resort.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo officials share information about new health department

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Tri-County Health Department dissolved in Douglas County on Dec. 31 and now DougCo officials will share plans for the new health department. In September 2021, DougCo left Tri-County over COVID-related public health orders and measures and opted to create its own with fewer restrictions involving masks and other mitigation measures.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Wildlife fencing project along I-25 taking longer than anticipated

(Castle Rock, Colo.)Two months after the anticipated finish date, the wildlife fencing project is slated to finish up Jan. 19-21. Crews will finalize deer guard installation at Happy Canyon Road but the construction is not expected to impact traffic.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo invites residents to watch elected officials take oath

(Douglas County, Colo.) Six elected officials will take oath on Jan. 10, and Douglas County residents are invited to watch the ceremony. The newly elected officials will take oath at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 virtually on DougCo’s YouTube channel or in person at the Philip S. Miller Building, 100 Third St. in downtown Castle Rock.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

6 luxe homes for sale in Douglas County

(Douglas County, Colo.) Some of the most magical mansions are for sale in Douglas County’s backyard. While the price tags sit at over $2 million, the features are fun to marvel over. With wine cellars, swimming pools, and even a full-length soccer field, these six luxe DougCo homes have a lot to offer.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County 911 dispatcher assists in over-the-phone birth

Brianna Ott celebrates the birth of Baby New Year.Photo byDouglas Regional 911. (Simla, Colo.) A newborn in Simla gave his parents an exciting start to the New Year when he entered the world during a 7-minute 911 call.

Read full story
1 comments
Parker, CO

Parker’s annual calendar to arrive in residents’ mailboxes within the week

(Parker, Colo.) The works of more than two dozen residents will be featured in the Town of Parker's 2023 calendar -- which is set to arrive in residents' mailboxes this week.​

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock home

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is no longer a Colorado resident. Earlier this month, Chapman sold his Castle Rock residence, which was initially listed in October for $1.69 million but sold for $1.59 million.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

Christmas tree recycling locations across Douglas County

(Douglas County, Colo.) As the holidays come to a close we head into a new year, make sure to recycle your Christmas tree at one of these DougCo locations. The recycling gives trees a second life as mulch, and some locations allow guests to collect their own mulch for free.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Three fireworks displays to light up the New Year in Douglas County

(Douglas County, Colo.) There are plenty of opportunities to be dazzled by fireworks displays throughout Douglas County this New Year's Eve. Families are invited to watch the fireworks displays in Castle Rock or Highlands Ranch, or enjoy the drone show in Parker.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Four things you can do in Douglas County to ring in the New Year

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a murder mystery party to a family friendly New Year’s Eve bash.

Read full story
Larkspur, CO

Holiday displays light up Larkspur

Map of the Larkspur lights.Photo byLarkspur Area Chamber of Commerce. (Larkspur, Colo.) Guests can enjoy a holiday light display on a drive or stroll through downtown Larkspur.

Read full story
Colorado State

Orangetheory Fitness Colorado studios burn calories to benefit Children's Hospital Colorado

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Earlier this month, Orangetheory Fitness franchisees burned calories to generate donations for Children’s Hospital Colorado. In November, the Parker Orangetheory locations helped a fellow member buy a new prosthetic leg. This month, the 38 Orangetheory studios in Colorado banded together to present a $12,000 check donation to the Children’s Hospital Cancer Unit.

Read full story
Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduled

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Cafe Rio Mexican Grill will kick off 2023 with the grand opening of its latest restaurant in Highlands Ranch. Initially scheduled for mid-December, Cafe Rio will celebrate its grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 at 9215 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Keep pets safe during record bone-chilling temperatures

(Douglas County, Colo.) With severe wind chills creating temperatures below zero, experts recommend limiting time outdoors for people and pets alike. The National Weather Service in Boulder announced a severe wind chill warning from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday for Douglas County with lows as cold as minus 50 degrees.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo residents get state park pass with annual vehicle registration

(Douglas County, Colo.) Residents renewing their vehicle registration for 2023 will automatically get a Keep Colorado Wild Pass. Starting in January 2023, Colorado residents’ vehicle registration renewal will include a $29 pass. Residents can also opt-out.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock highway construction work uncovers rainforest fossil bed

An Artocarpus fossil uncovered along I-25 in Castle Rock.Photo byDenver Museum of Nature and Science. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Widening work on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock revealed the fossil bed of a 64-million-year-old rainforest.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a public hearing to slime-making. Here are five events happening from Dec.19 to Dec. 25 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

$400k awarded on behalf of Douglas County’s Disabilities Mill Levy

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Developmental Disabilities Mill Levy awarded $444,158 to 21 organizations to support residents with developmental disabilities and their families.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy