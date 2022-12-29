Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock home

Photo by Heath Epperson with Virtuance Photography

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is no longer a Colorado resident. Earlier this month, Chapman sold his Castle Rock residence, which was initially listed in October for $1.69 million but sold for $1.59 million.

The same residence was regularly featured in Chapman’s reality shows, “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt” and “Dog’s Most Wanted.”

The famous home is made up of six bedrooms and five baths, and the property is situated on more than nine acres in the Keene Ranch community.

Some of the home’s notable features include floor-to-ceiling windows, panoramic mountain views, multiple fireplaces, a wet bar, and an entertainment room with a movie theater.

Chapman’s new plans include a move to Florida to help tackle the sex trafficking epidemic, with the launch of his organization, The D.O.G. Foundation which will assist survivors of trafficking and abuse.