Christmas tree recycling locations across Douglas County

Photo by Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) As the holidays come to a close we head into a new year, make sure to recycle your Christmas tree at one of these DougCo locations

The recycling gives trees a second life as mulch, and some locations allow guests to collect their own mulch for free.

Before recycling, trees should be free of all ornaments, lights, tinsel, garland, plastic wrap, tree stands, wire, rope, nails, and anything else that is not organically part of the tree.

Castle Rock

Visitors can drop-off their tree anytime through Jan. 31. Castle Rock locations include:

Founders Park, 4671 Enderud Blvd.

Metzler Ranch Community Park, 4175 Trail Boss Dr.

Paintbrush Park, 3492 Meadows Blvd.

Fairgrounds Regional Park, 500 Fairgrounds Dr.

Highlands Ranch

Drop-off is available at all hours of the day through Jan. 16. Highlands Ranch locations include:

Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St.

Dad Clark Park, 3385 Asterbrook Cir.

Redstone Park, 3280 Redstone Park Cir.

Toepfer Park, 9480 Venneford Ranch Rd.

Self-serve mulch is available on-site at the Highlands Ranch drop-off locations while supplies last.

Parker

Drop-off hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until Jan. 29. Parker locations include:

Salisbury Park, 11920 S. Motsenbocker Rd.

Bayou Gulch, 4815 Fox Sparrow Rd.

Challenger Regional Park, 17299 E. Lincoln Ave.

Self-serve mulch is available during the first week in January on-site at the Parker drop-off locations while supplies last.