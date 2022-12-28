Three fireworks displays to light up the New Year in Douglas County

Natasha Lovato

Photo byDouglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato

(Douglas County, Colo.) There are plenty of opportunities to be dazzled by fireworks displays throughout Douglas County this New Year's Eve.

Families are invited to watch the fireworks displays in Castle Rock or Highlands Ranch, or enjoy the drone show in Parker.

All shows start at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and are free to attend.

Castle Rock fireworks

A 30-minute fireworks display will occur at the Douglas County Fairgrounds’ James R. Sullivan Events Center, 500 Fairgrounds Rd.

Highlands Ranch fireworks

The fireworks will launch from Wildcat Regional Park, southeast of Rock Canyon High School, in Highlands Ranch in a 30-minute display. For ultimate viewing, parking is allowed along portions of McArthur Ranch Road and Griggs Road.

Parker Drone Show at EchoPark Stadium

Initially introduced at the Fourth of July celebration, the drone show was a hit for its patriotic display and for a safe alternative to fireworks.

Now for New Year’s Eve, the 12-minute drone show will take place from EchoPark Stadium. Guests are invited to watch the show from west of the stadium at Double Angel Park, 9345 Newlin Gulch Rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1qzl_0jwzoBo000
Photo byHireUAVPro

Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

