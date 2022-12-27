Four things you can do in Douglas County to ring in the New Year

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a murder mystery party to a family friendly New Year’s Eve bash.

Here are four New Year’s events happening from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 to consider adding to your calendar:

1920s Murder Mystery Party

7:30 p.m Dec. 1- 12 a.m. Jan. 1 at Game Train USA, 2690 E. County Line Rd. Unit E in Highlands Ranch.

Guests can dress up in their favorite 1920s costumes for a murder mystery game while enjoying a four-course dinner and a champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets are $120 and available to reserve here .

Photo by Ekaterina Bolovtsova

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Celebration

7p.m. Dec. 31 at Purgatory Cellars, 611 Wilcox St. Unit C in Castle Rock.

Guests over 21-years-old are invited to dress to the nines at the Masquerade Ball. All tickets include access to a buffet, an open wine bar, party favors, music, dancing, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets range from $45- $160 and are available here.

Photo by Mikhail Nilov

Parker’s Hometown Holiday

12-4 p.m. Dec. 31- Jan.1 in Downtown Parker.

Families are invited to step into a winter wonderland one last time before 2023 by taking a stroll down Candy Cane Lane at Discovery Park, Toyland on Mainstreet, and Santa's Workshop at O'Brien Park to enjoy the holiday decorations and some local bites.

The Hometown Holiday is free to attend.

Photo by The Town of Parker

New Year’s Eve Bash

7:30 p.m. Dec. 31- 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at Jellystone Park, 650 Sky View Lane in Larkspur.

Jellystone Park will host a New Year's Eve Bash with activities for adults and kids alike including live music by Red Dirt Revival, a taco bar, and a champagne or sparkling cider toast at midnight.

Entry is free and access to the taco bar costs $15 per person.