Orangetheory Fitness Colorado studios burn calories to benefit Children's Hospital Colorado

Photo by Oragetheory Fitness

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Earlier this month, Orangetheory Fitness franchisees burned calories to generate donations for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

In November, the Parker Orangetheory locations helped a fellow member buy a new prosthetic leg. This month, the 38 Orangetheory studios in Colorado banded together to present a $12,000 check donation to the Children’s Hospital Cancer Unit.

Through the Calories for the Cure fundraising event, the 7 Orangetheory franchisees within Colorado pledged to donate $10,000 if the locations could burn two million calories through workouts in one single day. They exceeded their goal with 2,416,752 calories burned and to raise a total of $12,000.