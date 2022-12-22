Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduled

Photo by Cafe Rio

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Cafe Rio Mexican Grill will kick off 2023 with the grand opening of its latest restaurant in Highlands Ranch.

Initially scheduled for mid-December, Cafe Rio will celebrate its grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 at 9215 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch.

Although the restaurant will officially open for business on Dec. 30, the grand opening celebrations are set for the following week.

During the grand opening weekend, the first 100 customers in line will receive exclusive Cafe Rio swag, chances to win prizes, and free food opportunities in their burrito prize tent.

Cafe Rio’s claim to fame is its customizable, fresh, made-to-order eats ideal for quick lunch breaks.

Restaurant representatives described the new Highlands Ranch location as a digital café because customers can order from digital kiosks, drive through, or use the Cafe Rio mobile app for to-go or delivery orders.

The new location will offer popular items like the sweet pork burrito enchilada style, fire-grilled chicken salad with creamy tomatillo dressing, and a full menu of chef-inspired burritos, salads, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and more.