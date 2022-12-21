Keep pets safe during record bone-chilling temperatures

Photo by American Veterinary Medical Foundation

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) With severe wind chills creating temperatures below zero, experts recommend limiting time outdoors for people and pets alike.

The National Weather Service in Boulder announced a severe wind chill warning from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday for Douglas County with lows as cold as minus 50 degrees.

“As the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, driving down skin temperature and eventually the internal body temperature. Therefore, the wind makes it feel much colder. If the temperature is zero degrees and the wind is blowing at 15 mph, the wind chill is minus 19 degrees. At this wind chill temperature, exposed skin can freeze in 30 minutes,” the weather service said.

The American Veterinary Medical Foundation warns animals have limited tolerance for cold. Just like people, pets' cold tolerance varies based on their coat, body fat storage, activity level, and health.

The foundation recommends shorter walks and spending limited time to protect both pets and their owners due to weather-associated health risks like arthritic flare-ups in elderly dogs.

Long-haired or thick-coated dogs tend to be more cold-tolerant but are still at risk in cold weather. Short-haired pets feel the cold faster because they have less protection, and short-legged pets may become cold faster because their bellies and bodies are more likely to touch snow-covered ground.

Pets with existing medical problems like diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or hormonal imbalances may have a harder time regulating their body temperature and may be more susceptible to temperature extremes.

The foundation advises cat owners to also keep their felines indoors during severe weather alerts.

“It's a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it's untrue. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside,” the foundation said. “No pet should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather.”

Livestock cold preventative measures

The same recommendation apply for livestock as well with appropriate structural shelter from the elements. Extra dry bedding, food, and unfrozen water are needed for additional protection during negative temperatures to avoid hypothermia, frostbite, malnutrition, injury, or death.

Preventative extreme cold measures for cats and dogs