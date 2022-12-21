DougCo residents get state park pass with annual vehicle registration

Photo by Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Residents renewing their vehicle registration for 2023 will automatically get a Keep Colorado Wild Pass .

Starting in January 2023, Colorado residents’ vehicle registration renewal will include a $29 pass. Residents can also opt-out.

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass provides entry to all Colorado State Parks for a year, including those in Douglas County, like Castlewood Canyon State Park, Roxborough State Park, Cherry Creek State Park, and Chatfield State Park.

The pass is also offered at a 60% discount compared to the Annual Parks Pass .

The 2023 vehicle registration cards will include an imprinted Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo, which gives access to the state parks.

Park guests need to show the vehicle registration card to the CPW staff at the entrance of the parks.

CPW uses revenue from the passes to support local and state park systems, search and rescue teams, avalanche safety programs, wildlife conservation efforts, outdoor accessibility, and educational opportunities.

The $29 pass fee is included in the vehicle registration pricing total for each Colorado resident's vehicle. The pass is not transferable between vehicles.