5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a public hearing to slime-making.

Here are five events happening from Dec.19 to Dec. 25 to consider adding to your calendar:

Public Hearing – The Meadows Filing 20 Site Development Plan

6-8 p.m. Dec. 22 virtually or at the Castle Rock Town Hall, 100 N. Wilcox St. in Castle Rock

The public hearing will allow residents to comment and learn more about the proposed development plan for the intersection of Mercantile Street and Future Street in the Meadows Town Center.

The Garrett Companies proposes a residential and commercial development. The residential units will be a mix of townhomes and apartments, totaling 85 units. All residential units will be offered for lease.

The plan calls for approximately 6,000 square feet of leasable retail or amenity space on the ground floor, facing Mercantile Street.

To attend the virtual Planning Commission public hearing by computer or phone, follow the instructions in the Dec. 22, 2022, Planning Commission public hearing agenda here.

Hometown Holiday Experience

All day through Jan. 1 in Downtown Parker

Parker’s Hometown Holiday Experience will continue for the rest of December with decorations and lighting displays throughout downtown and activities for the entire family, like ice skating.

Photo by The Town of Parker

Christmas Baby: A Comedy Show

7 p.m. Dec. 22 at Kendra Scott at Park Meadows, 8505 Park Meadows Center Drive #2139 in Lone Tree

Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of shopping, champagne, and laughter with Katherine Darcy as she performs her comedy show, Christmas Baby.

The show is free, but reservations are recommended.

Photo by Katherine Darcy

Summit Dance Academy Presents Nutcracker Suite: Christmas Ballet

Times vary Dec. 22 through 23 at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker

All ages are invited to watch the Nutcracker Suite: Christmas Ballet to kick off a weekend of holiday celebrations.

Ticket prices start at $27 and are available to reserve here.

Photo by Summit Dance Academy

Grinch slime and storytime

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec.24 at Play Street Museum, 9370 S. Colorado Blvd A-2 in Highlands Ranch

Kids and their families are invited to make Grinch Slime and listen to stories.

Reservations start at $17.