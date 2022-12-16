$400k awarded on behalf of Douglas County’s Disabilities Mill Levy

Photo by Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Developmental Disabilities Mill Levy awarded $444,158 to 21 organizations to support residents with developmental disabilities and their families.

As a result of the 2001 voter-approved Developmental Disabilities Mill Levy, more than $5.4 million was awarded to organizations, and on Dec. 15, the Board of County Commissioners approved grant awards to 21 local municipalities and programs.

The grants range between $3,319 and $72,250, depending on the organization, and are awarded to projects and services that demonstrate innovative and collaborative efforts and best practices in serving those with developmental disabilities.

This year, grants were awarded for adult day care, water safety, job training, housing, transportation, equine therapy, and more.

Grant recipients include: