DougCo to offer new educational opportunities for high school students

Rendering of the aviation classroom at The Legacy Campus. Photo by Douglas County School District

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Douglas County School District will soon offer Career and Technical Education classes for high school juniors and seniors.

Slated to open in fall 2023, The Legacy Campus will allow students to earn credits in Advanced Robotics, Architectural Engineering, Building Controls Technology, Emergency Medical Tech, Emergency Medical Services, Hospitality Management, Culinary, Nursing, Aviation, Future Education, and Secured Network Technologies.

The purpose of the Legacy Campus is to provide relevant learning opportunities for high school students to offer a competitive advantage and workforce readiness.

Douglas County School District purchased the former Wildlife Experience in December 2021.

The facility provides approximately 175,000 gross square feet for academic programming, staff offices, conference space, and more. In addition to a vast array of advanced academic programming, the space allows for potential usage for community events, such as DCSD Board of Education meetings, professional development, art shows, and school dances.

The Legacy Campus will open next fall to juniors and senior students across DougCo. It will allow students to earn college credits from two and four-year partner institutions. Students can then attain industry certifications to be competitive and career-ready.

Partners of the Legacy Campus include the University of Colorado, CU Denver, Denver University, Metro State College, the University of Colorado at Denver, and Arapahoe Community College. The college and university partners will provide concurrent and dual credit opportunities to DCSD students.