Castle Rock coffee shop makes its movie debut

Photo by CoFF33

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Earlier this month, film producers used the downtown Castle Rock coffee shop, CoFF33, as the background for an upcoming movie.

On December 2, cameras were spotted rolling inside the quaint coffee shop utilizing the employees as extras and the small-town backdrop for the upcoming television movie "Just Jake.”

Known for its work supporting nonprofits, CoFF33 now gets to cross “get featured in a movie” off its bucket list.

Staff informed customers through social media that the movie would air on UPTv sometime this spring.

According to IMDB, “Just Jake” is about an emerging country star who returns to his hometown to overcome his serious writer's block and reunites with his high school sweetheart. Together they rediscover love and learn that the best music is the music you make together.

The film is directed by Brandon Clark and stars Brittany Bristow, Gigi Orsillo, and Rob Mayes, who appeared in “Thor: Ragnarok.”