DougCo Youth Initiative Advisory Board takes high school applicants

Photo by Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Youth Initiative’s Advisory Board accepts applications for DougCo youth wanting to represent their peers.

The Douglas County Youth Initiative is a collaboration among Douglas County, Douglas County Schools, Douglas County Libraries, the City of Castle Pines, the City of Lone Tree, the Town of Castle Rock, the Town of Parker, and the Highlands Ranch Metro District.

The goal of the DougCo Youth Initiative Advisory Board is to involve high school students in decisions that affect them.

Students in ninth through 12th grade registered in Douglas County School District are invited to submit their application and two letters of recommendation to serve as a Youth Advisor on the board.

Students must have availability for monthly meetings and periodic functions. Applications are available online and due by Jan. 15.

Interviews will occur the week of Feb. 6, and members selected by early March.