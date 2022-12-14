Set sail at this Lone Tree holiday light show

Photo by Sean Meighan

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) A Lone Tree resident transformed his pirate ship retaining wall into a must-see holiday light show that has visitors exclaiming, “shiver me, timbers!”

Sean Meighan, a former software engineer in Lone Tree, began his pirate ship Halloween and Christmas light shows in 2020, and now it’s become a neighborhood tradition.

It all started three years ago when Meighan’s neighbor joked that his retaining wall looked like a pirate ship. Meighan took the comment literally and built an actual pirate ship into his retaining wall that stays up year-round.

“It’s a hobby,” Meighan said. “I like building things, and I already run the software that runs the lights.”

When transitioning from his Halloween display, Meighan changes the music, takes the skeletons off the ship, puts up a Christmas tree, and transforms the ship into a giant sleigh manned by Santa Claus on the poop deck.

Meighan’s display features over 10,000 lights, and visitors can watch the show from their car by tuning into the radio station posted.

The light shows are free and run from 5-10 p.m. nightly until mid-January. The pirate-ship show is located on Altair Drive in Lone Tree.