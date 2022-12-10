Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repair

Photo by Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Work to extend the life of a 40-year-old pipe on Plaza Drive in Highlands Ranch began this week, and traffic delays are expected until March.

The Plaza Drive Pipe Repair Project seeks to extend the service life of the existing 132-inch corrugated metal pipe under Plaza Drive. The pipe, installed in 1982, is 370 linear feet long and is nearing the end of its service life.

The safety improvement will extend the pipe's service life, although construction is anticipated until March 1.

Drivers should expect intermittent flagging and reduced speeds in the construction zone.