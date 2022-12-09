Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light show

Photo by Franktown Festival of Lights

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Franktown, Colo.) The Raper Family took Christmas decorating to a whole new level by turning their Franktown property into a festival of lights. Tom and Kathy Raper began the Franktown Festival of Lights six years ago, synchronizing over 200,000 lights to Christmas songs.

Guests can walk through the property or enjoy the performances from the warmth of their cars by tuning into 90.7 FM radio.

Raper explained that every year his family starts setting up in October.

“It started off as something we enjoyed ourselves but now, we welcome anyone to come by,” he said.

The Rapers accept donations but never keep any money for themselves. All food and monetary donations go to Douglas County nonprofits like the Help and Hope Center in Castle Rock, SECORCares Parker, and Parker Task Force.

New to this year’s Festival of Lights is a 30-foot walk-through of Frosty the Snowman where guests can enter Frosty's Forest. There is also a new full-size sleigh and reindeer that offers photo opportunities for families, plus an additional 10,000 lights, new light show sequences, and more walking paths.

Bird's eye view of The Franktown Festival of Lights. Photo by Franktown Festival of Lights

“All the hard work is worth it when we see the joy it brings to families and the way it brings unity and peace through a little Christmas magic,” Kathy Raper said.