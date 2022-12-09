Larkspur, CO

Book vending machine encourages good behavior at Larkspur Elementary

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sVf5_0jcOx1XD00
The Inchy Bookworm Vending Machine.Photo byLarkspur Elementary School

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Larkspur, Colo.) The Douglas County School District added a first of its kind book vending machine, and it’s hard to say who’s more excited — students or teachers.

The Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support Team and the Parent Teacher Organization for Larkspur Elementary raised money at its fun run to purchase something known as The Inchy Bookworm Vending Machine.

Kids are rewarded for displaying TRACKS expectations— Truthful, Respectful, Collaborative, Kind, and Safe with a book of their choice.

Amy Ford, Larkspur Elementary’s special education teacher, noticed many students couldn’t shop at the school book fairs over the years and saw the book machine as the perfect opportunity to build every student’s home library.

“Our team created a reward system that ensures every student will have a new book or two by the end of the year,” Ford said. “The PBIS Team felt the Book Vending Machine would be a great way to bring meaningful rewards to all our students and felt it was the perfect way to engage and motivate them to follow our TRACKS expectations— being Truthful, Respectful, Collaborative, Kind, and Safe.” 

Ford explained that each staff member selects a student who demonstrates the TRACKS expectations every week. Every Friday morning, the selected students head down to the book machine, where they receive a golden ticket, a positive note to take home to their parents, and a coin to get their book of choice from the book machine.

Ford explained that not only do students have the chance to receive a golden ticket but Larkspur Elementary Principal Jennifer Oldham also chooses a staff member each week to receive a golden ticket and a book for their classroom libraries.

“It’s debatable who is more excited, the students or staff,” Ford said. “The joy and appreciation from both staff and students as they come down truly fills everyone's bucket. I have had quite a few parents come to me stating they could never get their child to do the nightly reading, and now they can’t wait to read their new book each night.”

To help fill the Inchy Bookworm Vending Machine, click here.

# book vending machine# larkspur elementary school# douglas county school district# reading incentives in school# larkspur schools

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo.

