DougCo residents can use virtual Colorado ID for holiday travel

Photo by Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles will now allow travelers to use a virtual Colorado ID in the Apple Wallet app to make holiday travel easier.

Coloradans can choose to add their driver license or state identification card in Apple Wallet to present it easily and securely with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints, including Denver International Airport.

From there, users will follow the prompt on their device displaying specific information requested by TSA. Face ID or Touch ID is also required, which ensures that only the person who added the driver’s license or state ID to the device can present it. The TSA reader will also capture a photo to complete the verification process.

Besides Colorado, Arizona, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and Puerto Rico all accept proof of ID through Apple Wallet.

The DMV cautions that Apple Wallet ID is only available to individuals with a current, valid Colorado-issued driver license or ID and serves as a companion to the physical version.

The Apple Wallet ID does not work as a replacement, and Coloradans should continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID.