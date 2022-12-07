8 nonprofits across Douglas County to support for Colorado Gives Day

Natasha Lovato

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) From Larkspur to Highlands Ranch, Douglas County is full of nonprofits seeking to make the world a better place. 

In honor of Dec. 6, Colorado Gives Day, here are eight nonprofits to consider supporting.

The Zoology Foundation at Crooked Willow Farms in Larkspur

Located in Larkspur, The Zoology Foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide a home to all kinds of rescued creatures from snakes to wallabies while providing education to visitors. 

Known for their rescued camels, the sanctuary is home to about 150 residents of varying species including cats, dogs, pigs, chickens, turtles, lizards, llamas, tarantulas, horses, and more.

To register for a tour of the sanctuary or to donate, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYj93_0jacoXyZ00
Photo byThe Zoology Foundation

Castle Rock Parks and Trails Foundation— Possibilities Playground

Castle Rock Park and Trails Foundation is constructing an all-inclusive playground at Butterfield Crossing Park in Castle Rock. The all-inclusive playground caters to kids with cognitive disabilities, mobility disabilities, or sensory disabilities and will allow access that is normally not available at playgrounds. Some of the features include braille, wheelchair accessibility, sensory structures, and more.

A donation will help with the creation of Possibilities Playground and to help them reach their goal of $1.3 million.

To learn more about Possibilities Playground and to donate, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiV4C_0jacoXyZ00
Photo byCastle Rock Park and Trails Foundation

Promise Ranch Therapies and Recreation

Promise Ranch Therapies and Recreation is a nonprofit located in Castle Rock that uses equine therapy to help people with disabilities, mental health concerns, veterans and anyone seeking to benefit from animal-assisted treatment.

In equine-assisted therapy, mental health clients work with specially-trained horses and learn to care for them which in turn helps improve self-esteem, self-confidence, empowerment, a sense of self-presence, and feelings of freedom, independence, and competency. 

To volunteer or donate to Promise Ranch, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4NCa_0jacoXyZ00
Photo byPromise Ranch Therapies and Recreation

Dads of Castle Rock, Dads of Parker, and Dads of Elbert County

These nonprofits are built of groups of dads looking to provide aid to their communities. 

The Dads seek to help community members and help pay expenses like rent or hospital bills. They also help people find jobs, and work to raise supplies for victims of tragedies around the state like The Marshall Fire

Recently, the Dads of Castle Rock raised nearly $22,000 for the families of two high school students who were killed in a car crash.

To help support the efforts of Dads of Castle Rock, click here. For the Dads of Parker, click here, and the Dads of Elbert County, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqPlh_0jacoXyZ00
Photo byDads of Castle Rock

Wellspring Community

Located in Castle Rock, Wellspring Community seeks to provide equal opportunities for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and established their bakery, coffee shop, co-operative, and are currently in the process of adding inclusive housing.

Wellspring seeks to provide a meaningful community for adults with I/DD that allows them to explore their interests and passions with classes like art or music, group outings, and the ability to work and earn a wage.

To support Wellspring’s mission, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkX7s_0jacoXyZ00
Photo byWellspring Community

The Backpack Society

The Backpack Society’s mission is to end food insecurity. Serving Northern Douglas County, 

BPS partners with 36 schools to offer weekend groceries, food pantries at the schools, meal boxes during summer break, and holiday meals for kids who experience food insecurity.

To support The Backpack Society, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuPVO_0jacoXyZ00
Photo byThe Backpack Society

Douglas Land Conservancy

Douglas Land Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust dedicated to protecting and conserving the natural character, habitats, ecosystems, and open space of Douglas County and other areas along the Front Range. 

Thus far, the conservancy has preserved almost 27,000 acres of critical wildlife habitat, wetlands, agricultural lands, recreational open space, and trails from being developed in Douglas, Jefferson, and Elbert Counties.

To support DCL, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCmSy_0jacoXyZ00
Photo byDouglas Land Conservency

Supporting monthly nonprofits at COFF33

COFF33 the coffee shop located at 20 Wilcox St. in Castle Rock donates all tip money to a different nonprofit every month. While the coffee shop is not a nonprofit, they work to support as many as they can.

The shop pays their employees higher than average wages at $18 an hour so that all tip money can go toward the chosen nonprofit that month. 

One notable nonprofit COFF33 raised funds for was the Ukrainian pet refugee fund which helps purchase supplies for a Romanian animal sanctuary taking in animals and their families displaced and harmed from the war in the Ukraine. 

Stop by COFF33 this month to support their December nonprofit, The Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCAZ4_0jacoXyZ00
Photo byNatasha Lovato

colorado gives day# douglas county nonprofit# animal nonprofit# possibilities playground# douglas land conservency

Comments / 0

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo.

Douglas County, CO
726 followers

