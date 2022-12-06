5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include a holiday show and a Christmas parade.

Here are five events happening between Dec.5 and 11 to consider adding to your calendar:

Town Council meeting

6-9 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Castle Rock Town Hall, 100 N. Wilcox St. in Castle Rock

This meeting is open to the public and will be held virtually or in person at the town hall.

All Town Council meetings are also broadcasted on Comcast Channel 22.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

Coffee Chat Tuesday

8:30-10 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Highlands Ranch, Parker, Lone Tree, Castle Pines, and Castle Rock library locations

Adults can join a casual hangout at Douglas Library locations every Tuesday for coffee, conversation, and games.

This event is free to attend.

Photo by Stocksnap

Alzheimer’s awareness and your health course

6-7 p.m. Dec. 7 virtually with UC Health

Join Dr. Marc Wasserman from UC Health Highlands Ranch Hospital as a part of the Virtual Health Series. The discussion will include symptoms, diagnosis, stages, treatment, care, and support resources regarding Alzheimer’s disease.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions as well.

Registration is free but required. Registered participants will receive a video link before the presentation.

Photo by HRCA

A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show

7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker

Guests are invited to sing along with Broadway stars to musical theater favorites that put a fresh spin on the holidays.

Ticket prices range from $54-$64.

Photo by The PACE Center

Parker Hometown Christmas Parade

10 a.m. Dec. 10 along Mainstreet in Downtown Parker

Guests from all over are invited to enjoy the inaugural Parker Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Downtown Business Alliance.

Viewers may arrive starting at 9 a.m. and are encouraged to set up anywhere along the Victorian Drive or Mainstreet area in downtown Parker.

The parade is free.