Therapy dogs offer services to children at Douglas County Libraries

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KC9rd_0jVkV6Rv00
Photo byDouglas County Libraries

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Therapy dogs made their way to library locations across Douglas County to offer free services at the weekly Bark for Books events.

Barks for Books Coordinator Lynn Jankura shared that the therapy dog program started about 20 years ago, but now it’s offered year-round at six of the county’s seven libraries. The locations include Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Parker, and Roxborough.

The Bark for Books dog teams include handler volunteers and their dogs with therapy dog certification. To be considered a certified therapy dog, both the handler and the dog must meet specific criteria. The dogs are tested and certified to be safe around children and in public places like libraries, schools, and hospitals.

The Bark for Books program aims to provide children with a safe space to practice their reading skills while building confidence.

“Kids often find it easier to read aloud to dogs because the dogs don't judge, and they don't care if the reader makes mistakes,” Jankura said.

Jankura shared that the dogs help young readers, and their calm and positive energy benefits the Douglas County Library staff, volunteers, and other visitors. Because of the dogs' positive impact, they appear more often than the weekly Barks for Books events.

The dog teams volunteer their time during finals week when students study in the library, and the dogs also help kick off the Summer Reading Program.

“Barks for Books is a program we will continue for many years to come,” Jankura said.

Each Barks for Books session is 15 minutes and is required.

Click here to view the session times offered at various DCL locations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bark with books# therapy dog programs# douglas county libraries# reading programs near me# family friendly events

Comments / 0

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
722 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Douglas County, CO

8 nonprofits across Douglas County to support for Colorado Gives Day

(Douglas County, Colo.) From Larkspur to Highlands Ranch, Douglas County is full of nonprofits seeking to make the world a better place. In honor of Dec. 6, Colorado Gives Day, here are eight nonprofits to consider supporting.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include a holiday show and a Christmas parade. Here are five events happening between Dec.5 and 11 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker Porch Parade prepares to dazzle this Christmas

(Parker, Colo.) Parker residents can win prizes for their decked-out holiday light displays in the Porch Parade. Parker residents are encouraged to show off their hometown spirit by decorating front porches, yards, windows, doors, patios, or balconies.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Youth Initiative helps kids with truancy issues finish school

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Youth Initiative is a small but mighty team dedicated to helping kids across the county overcome truancy issues. Students become truant if they miss school without an excused absence. The initiative steps in if students wind up in truancy court due to those absences.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

6 things to do in Castle Rock this Christmas season

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock has a full line-up of events to get guests in the holiday spirit. From toy drives to holiday horse yoga, here are six Christmas events to enjoy from Dec. 3 to 10:

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

6 holiday events to enjoy in Castle Pines

(Castle Pines, Colo.) Castle Pines celebrates the spirit of the season all month long. Consider celebrating the sights, smells, sounds, tastes, and feels of the holidays with events ranging from Christmas light displays to a breakfast with Santa Claus.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Sweetgreen donates meals to DougCo schools during grand opening

The newest Sweetgreen location in Highlands Ranch.Photo bySweetgreen. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The latest Sweetgreen location took root in Highlands Ranch and plans to give back to the community during its grand opening.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a winter market to a Christmas movie showing. Here are four events happening between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock offers free trolley rides until the end of December

(Castle Rock, Colo.) To encourage the support of local businesses and restaurants, The Castle Rock Trolley will provide free rides to visitors until the end of December. The Castle Rock Downtown Alliance sponsored the trolley’s ability to offer free holiday rides.

Read full story
1 comments
Parker, CO

5 things to do in Parker this holiday season

(Parker, Colo.) Parker is full of Christmas cheer, with events around town all holiday long. From a tree-lighting celebration to ice skating, there are activities for the entire family.

Read full story
Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch seeks submissions of decked-out homes

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highlands Ranch Community Association will put together a map of the most decorated holiday homes and is taking applications now. The association will use the submissions to compile a virtual map so that residents can tour the community to view the holiday lights.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootings

Derrick Rump, a bartender and victim of the Club Q shooting. Club Q remembers Rumps legacy and the smiles he brought to patron's faces.Photo byClub Q. (Colorado Springs, Colo.) As the LGBTQ community mourns the victims of the Club Q shooting, they also call for more action to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from 5K runs to a Celtic Christmas show. Here are five events happening between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker needs help choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park

(Parker, Colo.) Parker staff and the town’s Art in Public Places Committee want the community’s help in choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park. Staff and committee members reviewed dozens of sculptures created by local artists and narrowed down the option to three finalists.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo shares $100,000 in grants with local nonprofits

The Board of County Commissioners choose the PSM Grant recipients.Douglas County Colorado. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners selected 31 local nonprofits to receive $100,000 from the Philip S. Miller Trust.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker plans to launch long-awaited restoration project in January

Parker Officials map out the Dransfeldt Road Extension Project.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) The town of Parker plans to start an ambitious project in the New Year that includes constructing the longest bridge the town’s ever built.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Interactive exhibit at Douglas County libraries promotes joy of reading

(Douglas County, Colo.) Forest of Stories is an interactive exhibit that shares the joy of stories using more than 120 decorated trees. Open through Jan. 7 at all Douglas County Libraries locations, the exhibit is free and features some of the most well-known and loved stories like Winnie the Pooh and Harry Potter, plus favorite classics, thrillers, comedies, mysteries, and more.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Colorado works with Google to give DougCo residents training opportunities

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced its Grow With Google Partnership, which offers a low-cost educational option to DougCo residents.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Nonprofit bike store needs good news after sudden eviction and owner’s death

Second Chance Bicycle Shop Owner Ernie Clark.Second Chance Bicycle Shop. (Aurora, Colo.) While Second Chance Bicycle Shop in Aurora mourns the loss of its founder Ernie Clark, the organization also searches for a space to continue their nonprofit work.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy