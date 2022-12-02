Parker Porch Parade prepares to dazzle this Christmas

Photo by The Town of Parker

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) Parker residents can win prizes for their decked-out holiday light displays in the Porch Parade.

Parker residents are encouraged to show off their hometown spirit by decorating front porches, yards, windows, doors, patios, or balconies.

Winners of the Porch Parade will receive a gift basket and a winner yard sign.

The entry deadline is Dec.12. Once all entries are in, the town will produce a virtual map of the registered homes so the community can plan a walk or drive around Parker to fill up on Christmas cheer.

2022 Porch Parade categories

Each contestant will choose a category to compete in, and the judging committee will pick a winner out of every category:

Light up the Town – The winner of this category has the best lights or light show.

Best Decorated Windows, Doors, Patios, and Balconies– Ideal for residents in townhomes, condos, or apartments. The winner in this category shows just how creatively effective a little decorating can be.

Deck the Yard - The winner of this category has the best-decorated yard.

Additional categories include the Mayor and Council Favorite and the People’s Choice Award, where the community can vote for their favorite over Facebook. The People’s Choice Voting is open from Dec.12 until Dec.19.

The town will announce the winning displays on Dec. 19.

Click here to view the full rules and regulations or submit an entry.