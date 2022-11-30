Sweetgreen donates meals to DougCo schools during grand opening

The newest Sweetgreen location in Highlands Ranch. Photo by Sweetgreen

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The latest Sweetgreen location took root in Highlands Ranch and plans to give back to the community during its grand opening.

The grand opening is from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the new location, 3620 East Highlands Ranch Parkway, Suite 101, in Highlands Ranch.

For every meal sold on opening day, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to provide meals to students in Douglas County and Littleton School Districts experiencing food insecurity.

Backpack Society seeks to help DougCo families

Currently, BPS partners with 36 schools to offer weekend groceries, food pantries at the schools, meal boxes during summer break, and holiday meals.

​BPS Founder June Everett said help from the community, such as meals donated from the Sweetgreen grand opening, will help end the stigma about food insecurity within a wealthy community like Douglas County.

Many of the families her organization serves are afraid to ask for help due to the embarrassment of needing support.

“People don’t realize that there’s a need, and I think these kiddos get overlooked quite often because of where they’re located,” Everett said. “We know that there are kids who need that help and need that assistance with food on the weekends or during school breaks, especially those that really rely on school meals.”

To get involved with BPS’s mission, click here.

Volunteers pack meal bags for The Backpack Society. Photo by The Backpack Society

Sweetgreen’s fall features

Known for its seasonal menus, the Highlands Ranch Sweetgreen will feature the fall menu, which offers items like the curry cauliflower bowl, the buffalo cauliflower side dish, the chicken and brussels bowl, and more.

The new location is ready for visitors and can accommodate 18 diners inside and 21 diners outside on a heated and umbrella-covered patio.