5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a winter market to a Christmas movie showing.

Here are four events happening between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 to consider adding to your calendar:

Hometown Holiday and Winter Market

4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Town Center South, 9288 Dorchester St., in Highlands Ranch

The Winter Market allows guests to shop for unique local food or gift items while enjoying the holiday festivities like Christmas carolers and a visit from Santa Claus.

Admission is free.

Photo by Highlands Ranch Community Association

Festival Park Starlight Market

3-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Festival Park, 300 Second St. in Castle Rock

Enjoy holiday shopping with local businesses at Castle Rock's craft and food market. Shop from more than 40 vendors of unique crafts, art, specialty items, roasted chestnuts, salsa, tamales, and more while enjoying hot cocoa, food trucks, and holiday music.

Admission is free.

Photo by The Town of Castle Rock

Highlands Ranch Mansion holiday celebration

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec.3 at the Highlands Ranch Mansion, 9950 E. Gateway Dr. in Highlands Ranch

The event will kick off with Santa Claus' arrival at the mansion on a fire truck. The celebration continues with music, vendors, face painting, hayrides, games, mansion tours, caroling, and more.

Admission is free.

Photo by The Highlands Ranch Metro District

Holiday movie: Elf

3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker

Guests are welcome to get into the holiday spirit with a showing of “Elf” at the PACE Center.

Tickets cost $15, and seats are available to reserve here.

Holiday snack boxes, merchandise, and pre-show crafts are also available for an additional cost.

Photo by The PACE Center

Lone Tree Symphony presents the Nutcracker Festival

7:30 p.m. Dec.3 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

Guests are invited to enjoy a holiday classic with a performance of classical favorites performed by the Lone Tree Symphony. Performances include Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival,” Catingub’s spirited jazz arrangement of “12 Days of Christmas,” and several other seasonal favorites.

Tickets range from $17-$27 and are available to reserve here.