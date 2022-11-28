Castle Rock offers free trolley rides until the end of December

Photo by Downtown Castle Rock

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) To encourage the support of local businesses and restaurants, The Castle Rock Trolley will provide free rides to visitors until the end of December.

The Castle Rock Downtown Alliance sponsored the trolley’s ability to offer free holiday rides.

Visitors looking to take the trolley can park at one of two pick-up locations in Downtown Castle Rock to enjoy a scenic loop through the downtown area to see the holiday lights and hop on or hop off to enjoy the shops and restaurants.

The Castle Rock Trolley will run from 5-7 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 through Dec. 27.

Pick up and drop off locations are:

Encore Garage Entrance, South St. between Wilcox St. and Perry St.

DCSD Parking Lot Entrance, 6th St. between Wilcox St. and Perry St.

The trolley picks up at each location every 10 minutes.