Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock offers free trolley rides until the end of December

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBIhY_0jQ6Xl0v00
Photo byDowntown Castle Rock

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) To encourage the support of local businesses and restaurants, The Castle Rock Trolley will provide free rides to visitors until the end of December.

The Castle Rock Downtown Alliance sponsored the trolley’s ability to offer free holiday rides.

Visitors looking to take the trolley can park at one of two pick-up locations in Downtown Castle Rock to enjoy a scenic loop through the downtown area to see the holiday lights and hop on or hop off to enjoy the shops and restaurants.

The Castle Rock Trolley will run from 5-7 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 through Dec. 27.

Pick up and drop off locations are:

  • Encore Garage Entrance, South St. between Wilcox St. and Perry St.
  • DCSD Parking Lot Entrance, 6th St. between Wilcox St. and Perry St.

The trolley picks up at each location every 10 minutes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# trolley ride castle rock# free rides# local business# downtown castle rock# free trolley rides

Comments / 1

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
703 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Castle Pines, CO

6 holiday events to enjoy in Castle Pines

(Castle Pines, Colo.) Castle Pines celebrates the spirit of the season all month long. Consider celebrating the sights, smells, sounds, tastes, and feels of the holidays with events ranging from Christmas light displays to a breakfast with Santa Claus.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Sweetgreen donates meals to DougCo schools during grand opening

The newest Sweetgreen location in Highlands Ranch.Photo bySweetgreen. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The latest Sweetgreen location took root in Highlands Ranch and plans to give back to the community during its grand opening.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a winter market to a Christmas movie showing. Here are four events happening between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Parker, CO

5 things to do in Parker this holiday season

(Parker, Colo.) Parker is full of Christmas cheer, with events around town all holiday long. From a tree-lighting celebration to ice skating, there are activities for the entire family.

Read full story
Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch seeks submissions of decked-out homes

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highlands Ranch Community Association will put together a map of the most decorated holiday homes and is taking applications now. The association will use the submissions to compile a virtual map so that residents can tour the community to view the holiday lights.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootings

Derrick Rump, a bartender and victim of the Club Q shooting. Club Q remembers Rumps legacy and the smiles he brought to patron's faces.Photo byClub Q. (Colorado Springs, Colo.) As the LGBTQ community mourns the victims of the Club Q shooting, they also call for more action to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from 5K runs to a Celtic Christmas show. Here are five events happening between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker needs help choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park

(Parker, Colo.) Parker staff and the town’s Art in Public Places Committee want the community’s help in choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park. Staff and committee members reviewed dozens of sculptures created by local artists and narrowed down the option to three finalists.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo shares $100,000 in grants with local nonprofits

The Board of County Commissioners choose the PSM Grant recipients.Douglas County Colorado. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners selected 31 local nonprofits to receive $100,000 from the Philip S. Miller Trust.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker plans to launch long-awaited restoration project in January

Parker Officials map out the Dransfeldt Road Extension Project.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) The town of Parker plans to start an ambitious project in the New Year that includes constructing the longest bridge the town’s ever built.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Interactive exhibit at Douglas County libraries promotes joy of reading

(Douglas County, Colo.) Forest of Stories is an interactive exhibit that shares the joy of stories using more than 120 decorated trees. Open through Jan. 7 at all Douglas County Libraries locations, the exhibit is free and features some of the most well-known and loved stories like Winnie the Pooh and Harry Potter, plus favorite classics, thrillers, comedies, mysteries, and more.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Colorado works with Google to give DougCo residents training opportunities

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced its Grow With Google Partnership, which offers a low-cost educational option to DougCo residents.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Nonprofit bike store needs good news after sudden eviction and owner’s death

Second Chance Bicycle Shop Owner Ernie Clark.Second Chance Bicycle Shop. (Aurora, Colo.) While Second Chance Bicycle Shop in Aurora mourns the loss of its founder Ernie Clark, the organization also searches for a space to continue their nonprofit work.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

4 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from the Castle Rock Star lighting to a local author showcase. Here are four events happening between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Beloved star lighting celebration lights up Castle Rock next weekend

The Keepers of the Star inspect the structure before the annual star lighting celebration.Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock's annual star lighting celebration next weekend kicks off the holiday season.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners dedicate $2.2 million to improve robotics education

ACC students collaborate to program, configure, and troubleshoot process control systems in the Robotics and Automation lab.Arapahoe Community College. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners dedicated over $2 million to Arapahoe Community College to support innovative equipment, facilities, programs, and more.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Gym seeks to help fellow member get new prosthetic leg

Andre Sparks and Abigaile Sparks at an Orangetheory class.Andre Sparks. (Parker, Colo.) Andre Sparks faced a life-altering tragedy four years ago, and now his fellow gym members will help replace his prosthetic blade.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree’s broadband ballot measure passes with flying colors

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Lone Tree voters voted yes Tuesday to opt-out of past senate bill. Based on the unofficial results, that yes vote allows Lone Tree to provide or improve high-speed broadband internet services for the community.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Voters choose to keep two Parker leaders, replace the third

(Parker, Colo.) In a close race, the unofficial election results depict a slight change in Parker's town leadership. Parker voters chose between five candidates for three town council seats. Three of the five candidates seeking the four-year terms are incumbents.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy