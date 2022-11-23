Highlands Ranch seeks submissions of decked-out homes

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highlands Ranch Community Association will put together a map of the most decorated holiday homes and is taking applications now.
The association will use the submissions to compile a virtual map so that residents can tour the community to view the holiday lights.
Applications to be included are due by Dec. 8.
To enter, applicants should take a picture of their brightly lit homes and submit the photos and addresses using the Holiday House Decorating Application.
On Dec. 9, every house submitted will help light up the virtual map on the Holiday House Decorating website.
