Highlands Ranch seeks submissions of decked-out homes

Photo by Highlands Ranch Community Association

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highlands Ranch Community Association will put together a map of the most decorated holiday homes and is taking applications now.

The association will use the submissions to compile a virtual map so that residents can tour the community to view the holiday lights.

Applications to be included are due by Dec. 8.

To enter, applicants should take a picture of their brightly lit homes and submit the photos and addresses using the Holiday House Decorating Application .