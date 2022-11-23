Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootings

Derrick Rump, a bartender and victim of the Club Q shooting. Club Q remembers Rumps legacy and the smiles he brought to patron's faces. Photo by Club Q

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) As the LGBTQ community mourns the victims of the Club Q shooting, they also call for more action to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

On Nov. 20, a gunman opened fire inside Colorado Springs' Club Q, killing five people and wounding 17 others. This attack has sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ community, which has few safe havens in El Paso County and surrounding areas.

The five deceased victims were identified as Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. Our thoughts are with their families and friends during this difficult time.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. Aldrich faces five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, according to online court records for the El Paso County courts. Sheriff’s office records show that Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 after a bomb threat led to a standoff at his mother's home in Colorado Springs.

Spencer Seabloom of Colorado Springs frequents Club Q because it’s one of the few LGBTQ-welcoming spaces within Colorado Springs and surrounding towns.

He feels fortunate he wasn’t at Club Q the night of the shooting but he worries other safe spaces could be targets for hate crimes now and feels the only way to protect himself and his partner is to avoid places like Club Q.

“With no changes in gun laws, with no strict and enforced anti-discrimination laws, I feel I have no choice,” Seabloom said.

“Life is so short and precious for all of us but knowing that I have to watch my every move because I am scared of a vicious attack at any given moment is heartbreaking. This is not the country and community I was taught to love and cherish.”

Douglas County commissioner wants to see change

Following the shooting, many demand change at a local, state, and national level.

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon believes providing mental health services, especially for people like Aldrich, are a core issue to help end mass shootings.

“Actively learning about the facts so that, as leaders across our state, we can implement a plan actually to address such atrocities when expressing thoughts and prayers doesn’t feel like enough,” Laydon said.

“While no motive has been established, we know this is what can happen when mental health is not addressed, and hateful uninformed propaganda goes unchecked.”

When will enough be enough

Residents have heard promises made by government officials before and question when enough will be enough.

Seabloom said local, state, and national governments need to step up now to make any real change fighting violence.

“At no point should our own ideologies negatively affect those around us. Leaders of our government and nation perpetuate these hateful ideologies by, for example, trying to overturn gay marriage equality,” Seabloom said.

Seabloom challenges political leaders to offer more than thoughts and prayers after a domestic terror attack and establish legitimate changes such as mental health standards for gun owners.