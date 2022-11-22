5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver 

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from 5K runs to a Celtic Christmas show.

Here are five events happening between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 to consider adding to your calendar: 

18th Annual Turkey ROCK Trot Family Friendly 5K

7:30-11 a.m. Nov. 24 at the Douglas County Events Center, 500 Fairgrounds Dr. in Castle Rock

This Thanksgiving Day tradition welcomes all ages and abilities to run, jog, or walk the 5K.

Registration is $45, and all proceeds this year will benefit the Help and Hope Center. The Help and Hope center helps residents in Douglas and Elbert counties in severe economic need, at risk of homelessness, or in a similar crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fPog_0jKD8Pf700
Racers cross the finish line at the Turkey Rock Trot.Photo byTurkey Rock Trot

Turkey Day 5K

8 a.m. Nov. 24 at the Parker Recreation Center, 17301 E. Lincoln Ave. in Parker

Snow or shine, Parker Parks and Recreation’s Thanksgiving Day 5K will commence for those looking to run or walk.

Registration starts at $30. Participants will receive commemorative race socks, a custom bib, hot cocoa, cider, or coffee.

Photo byTurkey Day 5K

Holiday craft show and mini market

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 27 at The Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Dr. in Castle Rock

The holiday craft show and mini market is free to enter and an ideal opportunity to support over 100 local businesses while finding holiday gifts.

Santa Claus will visit from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 26.

Cherish the Ladies: A Celtic Christmas

7 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. 

Cherish the Ladies will perform a Celtic Christmas program by putting their signature mark on classic Christmas carols with instrumentation, harmonies, and step dancing.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uhTt_0jKD8Pf700
Photo byDavid Knight

Highlands Ranch Makers Market

Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 27 at 8230 South Colorado Blvd. in Centennial

The Makers Market is a group of over 60 local artists, craftsmen, and vendors set up with products perfect for holiday shopping.

Entry is free, but registration is recommended and will also include entry into a prize drawing. 

The first 50 guests to arrive at the event will receive a gift upon check-in.

Natasha Lovato

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
