Parker needs help choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) Parker staff and the town’s Art in Public Places Committee want the community’s help in choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park .

Staff and committee members reviewed dozens of sculptures created by local artists and narrowed down the option to three finalists.

Now, they want residents to have the final say and choose between The Open Heart, Sunflower, and Spirit of Renewal.

The Open Heart The Town of Parker

The Sunflower- a kinetic sculpture The Town of Parker

The Spirit of Renewal The Town of Parker

Residents can vote until 10 a.m. Nov. 22 on the Town of Parker’s Facebook Page.

To cast a vote, residents should press the like button on the picture of their favorite sculpture.

The winning sculpture will be installed in January at the park’s entrance.