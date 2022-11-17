Parker plans to launch long-awaited restoration project in January

Parker Officials map out the Dransfeldt Road Extension Project. The Town of Parker

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak

(Parker, Colo.) The town of Parker plans to start an ambitious project in the New Year that includes constructing the longest bridge the town’s ever built.

The Dransfeldt Road Extension Project, which has been part of Parker’s plan for the past 20 years, includes building a new bridge and restoring a portion of Cherry Creek.

Dransfeldt Road, which now ends at Twenty Mile Road, will extend south to intersect with Motsenbocker Road north of Salisbury Park.

Restoring Cherry Creek

The stretch of Cherry Creek adjacent to Dransfeldt Road and Flat Acres Farms has various bank and bed erosion locations. Previous erosion created unstable vertical banks, a riparian habitat reduction, and sediment movement to the Cherry Creek reservoir.

The project will realign portions of the active stream, regional trail, and nearby sanitary sewer to accommodate the future bridge crossing of Dransfeldt Road over Cherry Creek.

Project officials plan to use a holistic approach to stream restoration. The plan for restoration includes the following:

Reshaping the stream to eliminate steep banks and provide a better connection of the surrounding native vegetation to groundwater.

Reinforcing the streambank with rock protection and selecting vegetation to provide improved stability, water quality, and habitat for wildlife.

Sculpting a concrete pedestrian trail crossing that mimics natural rock formations.

Realigning portions of the active stream, regional trail, and a sanitary sewer to ensure adequate flood conveyance under the future bridge.

The Cherry Creek Trail will remain open during the work. After the project is finished, officials plan to monitor the success of revegetation.

Projected timeline and funding

Project work will start in January 2023 with channel improvements to Cherry Creek. Road construction will begin in the second half of 2023 and continue into late 2024.

This project's planned and anticipated funding sources include Parker, Mile High Flood Control District, federal money, and Douglas County.