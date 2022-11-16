Colorado works with Google to give DougCo residents training opportunities

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced its Grow With Google Partnership, which offers a low-cost educational option to DougCo residents.

Individuals can earn a Google Career Certificate in less than six months for jobs in data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, information technology support, project management, and user experience design.

The programs are entirely online and take three to six months of part-time study with no degree or experience required to complete.

The Google Career Certificates are stackable credentials, and students working toward a degree can earn a recommendation of up to 12 college credits for completing a certificate.

After finishing the program, graduates can access an employer consortium of over 150 companies, including Google, Deloitte, Ford, Verizon, Walmart, and more.

Since 2018, over 70,000 people have graduated with a Google Career Certificate, and 75% of graduates reported a positive career impact within six months of completion, including a new job, higher pay, or a promotion.

Access to the certificates costs $39 a month and includes career-building tools like resume building, mock interviews, coaching sessions, and more.