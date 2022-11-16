Colorado works with Google to give DougCo residents training opportunities

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver
(Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced its Grow With Google Partnership, which offers a low-cost educational option to DougCo residents.
Individuals can earn a Google Career Certificate in less than six months for jobs in data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, information technology support, project management, and user experience design.
The programs are entirely online and take three to six months of part-time study with no degree or experience required to complete.
The Google Career Certificates are stackable credentials, and students working toward a degree can earn a recommendation of up to 12 college credits for completing a certificate.
After finishing the program, graduates can access an employer consortium of over 150 companies, including Google, Deloitte, Ford, Verizon, Walmart, and more.
Since 2018, over 70,000 people have graduated with a Google Career Certificate, and 75% of graduates reported a positive career impact within six months of completion, including a new job, higher pay, or a promotion.
Access to the certificates costs $39 a month and includes career-building tools like resume building, mock interviews, coaching sessions, and more.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment offers scholarships and help with access to computers, the internet, and other tools. For more information on scholarships to obtain a Google Career Certificate, contact a participating local workforce center.
