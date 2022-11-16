Nonprofit bike store needs good news after sudden eviction and owner’s death

Second Chance Bicycle Shop Owner Ernie Clark. Second Chance Bicycle Shop

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) While Second Chance Bicycle Shop in Aurora mourns the loss of its founder Ernie Clark, the organization also searches for a space to continue their nonprofit work.

For over 25 years, Clark ran Second Chance Bicycle Shop in Aurora helping thousands of people with income restrictions, mostly kids, receive bikes. While receiving the heartbreaking news that the shop was evicted, Clark died suddenly at the age of 66.

Second Chance was forced to close its doors by October 31. The space was rent-free and now will go to a paid customer.

“​​We are currently closed and packing up for our next adventure God willing,” The Second Chance Facebook page announced. “Hopefully the city of Aurora comes through with a space for us.”

On the night of Nov. 9 Clark’s family announced that he died unexpectedly. Since his death, people from across the metro have shared their memories of Clark’s impact on the community.

“We worked with Ernie and Second Chance Bicycles for more than five years, donating hundreds of bicycles and small tools he used to refurbish the bikes,” a representative from the Parker Police Department said. “Our staff will miss his huge smile while pulling in with his pickup truck for a load of bikes.”

The shop wants to continue Clark’s mission and hopes to find a new space soon.