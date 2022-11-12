Beloved star lighting celebration lights up Castle Rock next weekend

The Keepers of the Star inspect the structure before the annual star lighting celebration. Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock's annual star lighting celebration next weekend kicks off the holiday season.

Volunteers from the Castle Rock Fire Department, also known as the Keepers of the Star, climb the 40-foot structure to inspect the wiring and install new bulbs yearly.

Fire department Lieutenant Jay Allen is proud to maintain such a longtime tradition, which started in 1936.

“I saw my first star lighting when I was 10 years old,” “To me, what it means to be a Keeper of the Star is to carry on the tradition.”

For Allen, seeing the star during the holiday season holds a special place in his heart.

“To me, it’s about home,” he said.

Guests may join the celebration from 2-6 p.m. Nov.19 in Downtown Castle Rock, along South Wilcox Street.

Festivities include strolling carolers, dance groups, live entertainment, a kids zone, hot chocolate, adult beverages, food trucks, vendor booths offering holiday goodies, Santa Claus visits, and a chili supper at the fire station located at 300 Perry St.

The star lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. on the main stage, followed by fireworks.