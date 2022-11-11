Commissioners dedicate $2.2 million to improve robotics education

ACC students collaborate to program, configure, and troubleshoot process control systems in the Robotics and Automation lab. Arapahoe Community College

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners dedicated over $2 million to Arapahoe Community College to support innovative equipment, facilities, programs, and more.

The American Rescue Plan Act allocates funds from the United States Department of the Treasury to counties and cities with over 50,000 inhabitants. DougCo received over $68 million and set aside over $2 million of the ARPA funds for the Arapahoe Community College’s talent development training, programming, and services expansion at the Douglas County School District’s Legacy Innovation Campus in Lone Tree.

DougCo commissioners believe spending the money will accelerate meaningful education and training opportunities.

ACC plans to use the funds toward equipment for the new Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab and the construction of a mobile health and medical skills lab and classroom. The money will also help expand internships, scholarships, and student support.

DougCo Commissioner Abe Laydon said the partnership would create new opportunities in DougCo.

“Imagine the opportunity to receive your degree in robotics and automation technology or to become a certified nursing assistant, medical assistant, or an emergency medical technician– what if these opportunities were to be offered right here in Douglas County?”

Both the Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab and the mobile health and medical skills lab and classroom are scheduled to open by next fall.