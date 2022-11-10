Lone Tree’s broadband ballot measure passes with flying colors

The City of Lone Tree

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Lone Tree voters voted yes Tuesday to opt-out of past senate bill.

Based on the unofficial results, that yes vote allows Lone Tree to provide or improve high-speed broadband internet services for the community.

The ballot measure would not increase taxes. By opting out, Lone Tree then can seek grants and use allocated funding to help provide broadband services.

About 83% of Lone Tree voters voted yes to opting out and nearly 17% voted no.