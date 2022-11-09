Voters choose to keep two Parker leaders, replace the third

The Town of Parker

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) In a close race, the unofficial election results depict a slight change in Parker's town leadership.

Parker voters chose between five candidates for three town council seats. Three of the five candidates seeking the four-year terms are incumbents.

Josh Rivero, Anne Barrington, Cheryl Poage, Brandi Wilks, and Brian Carruthers asked voters for four-year terms.

Based on the unofficial election results, Rivero and Barrington will keep their seats, but newcomer Wilks defeated Poage.

Rivero received nearly 25 percent of votes, while Barrington had almost 23%, Wilks about 21%, and Poage nearly 19%.