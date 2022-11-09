DougCo offers second housing option for adults with developmental disabilities

County Commissioner Lora Thomas and Agave House partners celebrate the opening. Developmental Pathways

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreakDenver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Continuum of Colorado is set to open the Agave House, a personal care alternative in Castle Rock, by the end of the month.

This long-term residential option for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities in Douglas County offers a second option for those needing housing. Wellspring’s I/DD housing is slated to open in September.

The Agave House will provide services for adults with I/DD who can live independently but still need additional support.

The on-site staff is responsible for the health, safety, and habilitation needs, including various activities within the home and in the community to promote personal care, development, and social well-being.

Leanne Kramer, the communications manager for Continuum of Colorado, stated that the Agave House was made possible by utilizing Developmental Pathways’ mill levy funds plus help from the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners and other partners.

“Continuum is excited to bring this service to the Douglas County residents and continue to serve and empower individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to live a meaningful life,” Kramer said.

The Agave House opening is set for Nov. 28 in Castle Rock. The home has three rooms available for residents that are already reserved.

“Eventually, we would love to continue to open more,” Kramer said.

Kramer explained that the home only has three rooms but that the partnership with Developmental Pathways and DougCo will hopefully pave the way for more collaborations within the county and beyond.