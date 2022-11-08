Outstanding Youth of Lone Tree winner to use award for college education

Sabrina Ng receives the Outstanding Youth Award. The City of Lone Tree

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Highlands Ranch Senior Sabrina Ng was chosen as this year’s Outstanding Youth of Lone Tree for her academic achievements and her involvement with the community.

At the November 1 Lone Tree City Council Meeting, Mayor Jackie Millet and members of City Council and the Lone Tree Youth Commission recognized Ng as the 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Youth of Lone Tree Award .

Since 2011, the Outstanding Youth of Lone Tree Award is given annually to youth in Lone Tree who demonstrate leadership through community service or other outstanding accomplishments. Along with city-wide recognition, winners are awarded $1,000.

The award recognizes past leadership accomplishments, leadership potential, and strength of character, something Ng powerfully depicted.

Ng is a National Merit Semifinalist with a grade point average above 4.0. As a junior, she was named the Art, Math, and Social Studies Student of the Year.

Additionally, Ng served as the vice president of the National Honor Society, the co-president of the National Art Honor Society, the president of the Homework Club, and served in the math honor society Mu Alpha Theta.

Outside of academics, Ng volunteers at the library and the Eagle Ridge Elementary Science Fair and serves on the Sustainability and Recreation Club at Highlands Ranch High School.

“I am so honored to receive this award and be recognized for my achievements,” Ng said. “To me, receiving this award is a source of motivation to continue serving the community. Knowing that my actions are making a difference is inspiring and compels me to continue my work.”

Ng wants to use her prize money to help pay for college so that she can further pursue her educational journey.

Although she is undecided about the school she’ll attend and the major she’ll pursue, Ng said she would love to pursue a degree in social sciences that would allow her to work with kids.