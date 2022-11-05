DougCo residents can now receive energy bill assistance

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Winter heating costs can create large bills for families but a financial assistance program is now open to help.

DougCo residents who need help with winter heating costs may apply for energy assistance through the State of Colorado’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program through April 30.

While the program is not intended to pay the entire cost of home heating, it’s designed to help alleviate some burdens from Colorado’s cold weather.

Learn more about the program including qualifications and how to apply .

All LEAP applications are processed by Discover Goodwill of Central and Southern Colorado, which also can help residents with furnace repair or home weatherization.