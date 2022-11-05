Wienermobile set to visit Parker this weekend

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile scheduled a stop in Parker this weekend for anyone hoping to visit the giant hot dog on wheels.

Driven cross-country by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long Wienermobile will stop in Parker from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at King Soopers, 17761 Cottonwood Dr.

In 1873 the Oscar Mayer legacy was born when 14-year-old Oscar F. Mayer moved from Bavaria to the United States as a butcher’s boy.

By 24 years old, Mayer started his own shop, which was instantly successful. By 1929, the yellow Oscar Mayer branding was created. Once the Great Depression hit, Mayer realized the country’s spirit needed lifting, and he created the Wienermobile.

Now, six Wienermobiles tour the United States.