Artists wanted to help beautify Lone Tree utility boxes

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) The Lone Tree Arts Commission seeks submissions from Colorado artists or artist groups for the 2022 utility wrap program.

Each year the Lone Tree Arts Commission seeks to beautify the many traffic signals and utility boxes placed throughout the city by utilizing local artists’ designs.

Design applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6. The selected designs will be awarded $500.

The Lone Tree Arts Commission will choose two designs for the 2022 installation, and the selected designs will be printed on vinyl to cover the boxes. The Arts Commission encourages artists to avoid familiar iconography already heavily used in the City of Lone Tree and to explore original design avenues.