Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date begins closures next week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highline Canal Project began in October, and trail closures will continue until 2024.

DougCo officials described The Highline Canal Project as a part of Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date, with project partners including the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Denver Regional Council of Governments, the Federal Highway Administration, Highlands Ranch Metro District, and Chatfield Basin Developers all helping to create a safe and accessible multimodal transportation network for northern Douglas County.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

Detour information

Starting on Nov. 7, the C-470 Trail and Highline Canal Trail will be fully closed at Highway US-85, with detours in place for trail users. These closures will stay in place into 2024 while crews install new underpasses to allow pedestrians and bicyclists to pass under U.S. 85 safely.

Maps of the detour routes for C-470 Trail users are available here.

Additional improvements

Other improvements include bus stop enhancements, a new shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians on the east side of U.S. 85, a below-grade crossing for the C-470 Trail at U.S.-85, a below-grade crossing for the Highline Canal Trail at U.S. 85, and a new pedestrian link from the Wolhurst Senior Community to the C-470 Trail.

More details on the project, which includes the widening of U.S. 85 from Highlands Ranch Parkway to C-470, is available here.

Construction activities will require reduced speeds, lane closures, trail detours, and full closures.