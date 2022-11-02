4 things you can do in Douglas County this weekend

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This weekend's events include everything from a pie bake-off to The Drifters concert.

Here are four events happening starting Nov. 5 to consider adding to your calendar:

Pie Bake-off

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Millhouse, 1381 W. Plum Creek Pkwy. in Castle Rock

Guests are invited to taste test fruit and non-fruit pies. Pie tasting is free and to enter a pie into the competition costs $35.

For more information on the rules and regulations, click here.

The Addams Family musical

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showtimes until Nov. 20 at The Schoolhouse, 19650 Mainstreet in Parker

Halloween continues at The PACE center with the publicly beloved macabre family, The Addams Family.

Seats are available for reservation here.

Tickets start at $29.

Adult health and information fair

9 a.m.-noon Nov. 5 at the Eastridge Recreation Center Gymnasium, 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch

The health and information fair will have vendors around the gymnasium to help guests learn about health and resources from local service providers. Learn about active adult programming, nutrition, fitness planning, legal and financial information, medication review, handyman services, wellness screenings, real estate specialists, and more.

Admission is free and open to the public.

The Drifters in concert

7 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

Members of the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, The Drifters, will make their way to Lone Tree this weekend to play their memorable tunes like “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment,” and more.